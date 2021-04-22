Is The Challenge's Chris "C.T." Tamburello Ready to Retire to All Stars?

Nineteen seasons. Four wins. A lot of diapers purchased on MTV's dime.

Even before winning The Challenge's latest season, Double Agents, Chris "C.T." Tamburello's place as one of the show's most dominant performers and personalities was set. But after taking home his fourth win in the MTV reality hit's 36th season April 21, many fans can argue C.T., who first appeared on The Real World: Paris in 2003, is the greatest Challenger of all-time.

Viewers have watched C.T. grow up over the course of the series, going from a hot-headed hotshot from Boston with a penchant for throwing punches to a 40-year-old devoted father who full embraces his "dad-bod." After almost two decades on our TV screens, C.T. remains compelling and captivating.

But, like any great athlete that dominates their sport--Don't even try to deny that The Challenge hasn't evolved from Spring Break for adults to a full-blown athletic event, Olympians are competing now!--C.T. has been considering his future on the series.