Elisabeth Moss Teases The Handmaid's Tale's "Promises" Are Finally Fulfilled in "Huge" Season 4

Watch : "Handmaid's Tale" Producers Discuss Emily's Story In Season 3

Elisabeth Moss is hinting that plenty of satisfying moments are on the horizon for fans of The Handmaid's Tale.

The 38-year-old Emmy winner appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, April 21, where host Jimmy Fallon asked what viewers of the hit Hulu drama series can expect when it returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, April 28. As it turns out, major resolutions are on the way, according to the actress who plays June.

"I do feel like we have built something over the past three seasons that quite rightly needs to be kind of fulfilled, and I think that we do that this season, with season four," Elisabeth shared. "We kind of fulfill a lot of the promises that we've made over the last three years, and we really get to see, not just June, but a lot of these characters really go to places they've never gone before and change dramatically."

The star of The Invisible Man continued, "And it's a huge season, which, of course, we chose to shoot during a pandemic, as you do."