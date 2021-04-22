The Bachelor's Ashley Spivey Is Pregnant 5 Months After Pregnancy Loss

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Spivey is expecting a little one, and she's continuing to include her fans on her emotional journey.
The 36-year-old The Bachelor season 15 standout took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 21 to share her ultrasound and announce she's six weeks and six days pregnant. The news comes five months after she and husband Steve Hunsberger suffered the pregnancy loss of baby CJ in November 2020.
"Plot twist," Ashley captioned her new post, adding a pregnant-woman emoji. "As y'all all know, I just went through the IVF process and we had decided to freeze the embryos to give my body a little more time to rest. We planned on transferring in May but I should have known, as with many parts of my life - if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans."
Ashley, who competed for Brad Womack's final rose during his second stint on the dating franchise in 2011, acknowledged in her post that she is still early in the pregnancy. But she explained she wanted to be open about the latest development for herself and Steve, who tied the knot in 2016.
She wrote, "This is my reality and I don't want to have to stay silent about it because of taboos or a fear of jinxing it. I'm scared and I'm nervous but I'm also overjoyed. I'd be lying if I said that I'm not constantly thinking of CJ but I have to think that he had a little part in this."
Among the elated members of Bachelor Nation who sent support was Catherine Giudici, who commented, "yaaaay! I will be praying over that sweet little nugget and you every day!!"
Former The Bachelorette lead Ali Fedotowsky wrote, "In tears reading this! I could not be more happy for you! Congratulations!"
Ashley, who worked as a nanny before her time on the ABC dating show and has recently participated in weekly Instagram Live videos with The Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, has been updating her followers on her IVF process via social media. The star has been vocal about infertility challenges following her own miscarriage in May 2019.
"Starting my IVF journey after miscarriage and a stillbirth," she posted on Feb. 16.
Ashley concluded her April 21 message by sharing her maternal-fetal medicine specialist's plan for the arrival of the bundle of joy. She also shared that the timing will help provide solace amid difficult memories.
"The due date is December 9 but my MFMA told me in a previous meeting that she wanted me to deliver at 37 weeks," she wrote. "That means this lil seed baby will arrive sometime between the days that my Dad and CJ died. It's like they knew I needed something to get me through November."