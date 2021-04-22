Bobby Brown Reflects on What His Late Children Would Think About His Time on The Masked Singer

Bobby Brown is officially coming out of his shell on The Masked Singer.

The 52-year-old R&B vocalist was unmasked as The Crab during Fox's popular Fox singing competition show on Wednesday, April 21. In an exclusive interview, Bobby tells E! News that he and his family members have been huge fans of The Masked Singer even before he was invited to compete.

"I was excited," he says about producers offering him the spot. "It was just great because we are such big fans of the show. My kids, we all watch it religiously every Wednesday. We've been watching it since day one. So it was just wonderful to know that they wanted me to be a part of it."

The New Edition performer shares three children with wife Alicia Etheredge and is also the father of two adult children from previous relationships.

Bobby has experienced his share of painful moments over the years, including the death of 28-year-old son Bobby Brown Jr., who passed away on Nov. 13 as the result of an overdose.