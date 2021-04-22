Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Split: Relive Their Most Candid Confessions on Infidelity, Marriage and More

Watch : 6 Bombshells In Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's New Book

After six years of marriage, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have decided to call it quits.

On Wednesday, April 21, the One Tree Hill alum shared the shocking announcement with her Instagram followers. Jana has also filed for divorce from the 34-year-old athlete.

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she began her post. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"

"Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding," the 37-year-old star continued. "I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

She signed off, "I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."