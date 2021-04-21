Watch James Corden Hilariously Pitch Oprah Winfrey a New Business Venture

Watch : Why James Corden Loves Creating Viral Moments

James Corden's latest business idea even has the perfect name.

On the April 21 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the talk-show host asked his bandmates an interesting yet mind-boggling question: If given the chance, whose celebrity-owned chain of hotels would you want to stay at?

This prompted his drummer, Guillermo, to respond with the absolute perfect answer: Oprah Winfrey.

The "Carpool Karaoke" star asked the thought-provoking inquiry after touching on the recent news of mega-producer Pharrell opening his own hotel called The Goodtime in Miami.

Guillermo's answer drew a considerable reaction since Oprah, who does not have her hands in the hospitality business, is pretty much synonymous with any venture considered luxurious. So, the answer is simply nothing short of a magical idea!

And, to top off the genius plan, musician Reggie Watts chimed in with the idea of calling the brilliant hotel enterprise, O-tel.

James was so audibly impressed that he felt he had no choice, but to try to immediately reach out to Oprah directly—and to everyone's chagrin, she was amusingly receptive!