8 Pieces from The Home Edit x Summersalt Collab We're Adding to Our Carts

The collaboration of our dreams just dropped, and you're going to be obsessed, too!
In collaboration with The Home Edit's co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, cult-favorite brand Summersalt released The Rainbow Collection, a rainbow-hued and star-printed capsule that will make you instantly ready for summer. The collab, which began in the DMs, features 15 sustainably made styles showcasing both brands' love for bold hues and playful prints. From chic beach cover-ups and flattering swimsuit styles to cozy terry sets and must-have activewear, the collection offers pieces that you'll wear on repeat all summer long!
"We're huge fans of Summersalt, and I've been wearing Summersalt pieces for years and Joanna is hooked as well," said Clea Shearer, co-founder of The Home Edit. "We often shared photos of the swimwear on The Home Edit's Instagram stories, and the response has always been tremendous from our community."
If you're ready to make your wardrobe a whole lot cuter and more colorful, The Rainbow Collection is now available to shop on Summersalt.com! See below for a few of our favorites from the collaboration.
The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set
Summersalt's best-selling PJ set is now available in a playful rainbow print. With a relaxed-fit and elastic waistband, you'll feel cool, calm and collection when it's time for bed.
The Softest French Terry Jogger
Featuring eco-friendly TENCEL™ fabric, these joggers offer a cozy, lightweight feel that you'll want to wear all day long. And you can choose between the Blue Assoluto Small Scatter Star and Avorio Small Scatter Star print.
The Softest French Terry Relaxed Crew
Who can pass up an incredibly soft and stylish terry sweatshirt? Certainly not us. Whether you pair it with the matching joggers or leggings, this crewneck will add a pop of color to any outfit.
The Ruched Sidestroke
Available in sizes 2-22, you can get Summersalt's iconic swimsuit style in a playful star print. With built-in soft cups and flattering seaming at the waist, you'll look and feel your best the next time you're laying out by the pool.
The Short Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up
Whether you wear it as a pool cover-up or French tuck it into a pair of jeans, you'll look so chic in this rainbow stripe shirtdress.
The Do-It-All High Rise Full Length Leggings
Available in sizes 2-22, these leggings provide a 4-way stretch to help you feel comfortable while breaking a sweat or cleaning out your closet. Additionally, this pair is made with CoolCore fibers to help wick moisture away, which will be much appreciated come summertime.
The Midi Sports Bra Tank Top
Now that you have the matching leggings in your cart, you have to get the sports bra! Available in a chic star print, this bra features a 4-way stretch and hits right above the waist.