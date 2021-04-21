Shawn Johnson Responds to Concern Over Daughter Drew's Bruise

Shawn Johnson is clearing up any confusion.
The pregnant former Olympic gymnast took to social media late Tuesday, April 20, to explain her 15-month-old daughter Drew's bruise. "To answer a few burning questions haha...," Shawn wrote on her Instagram Story, "yes, we are aware of her bruise."
"It's her first true goose egg," the athlete explained. "Ran straight into the dining table. Doesn't realize how tall she is. All is good there. Doc checked."
With a toddler and another little one on the way, the 29-year-old gold medalist is certainly no stranger to motherhood at this point. In January, Shawn and her husband of five years Andrew East announced the family is expecting their newest member this summer. Two months later, they revealed Shawn is pregnant with a boy.
As the baby's arrival nears closer and closer, it hasn't been a completely seamless pregnancy.
In late January, mere days after announcing her pregnancy, the gymnast revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19. "Not going to lie…I'm nervous knowing I'm positive," she wrote in a since-deleted post. "It's been a long two weeks of RSV [Respiratory syncytial virus] with Drew and now this…my body is just exhausted."
Fortunately, it seems she has since recovered and the couple was able to travel to Mexico for a babymoon.
In the midst of a happy and exciting personal time, the mom and dad also celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on April 16. "5 years ago I got to tell my best friend in the whole entire world 'I do,'" Shawn penned. "What I've learned since then is that marriage is amazing. If only I could have told myself back on our wedding day... that what I felt then couldn't even compare to what was to come. It's hard and rocky but because of that, it's more rewarding than I ever dreamed."
"@andrewdeast you are my everything," she wrote to him. "You never cease to amaze me. Thank you for fighting with me, laughing with me, and loving me through the years. Cheers baby.... to the next 95."