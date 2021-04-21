Suri CruiseScottie PippenOscarsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Ronda Rousey Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Travis Browne

Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne have announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

By Corinne Heller Apr 21, 2021 5:09 PM
PregnanciesWWERonda Rousey
Things are about to get rowdier at Ronda Rousey's house.

The former UFC star and WWE wrestler is pregnant with her and husband Travis Browne's first child. Ronda, 34, and the 38-year-old fellow MMA fighter announced their happy news on YouTube on Wednesday, April 21. In the video, Ronda revealed that she is in her second trimester and 18 weeks along.

"Pow! Four months pregnant!" Ronda said in the clip, removing a pillow from her stomach to reveal her baby bump. "I've been pregnant since January. So, four months. Woo, baby bump! I can't hide it anymore. So, it's time to show it off. And just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on. And there's definitely much more to the story that we'll be telling later."

Footage from a few couple of Ronda's ultrasound appointments were shown in the video.

Ronda and Travis did not disclose the sex of their baby but the video did repeatedly promise that the couple would reveal it at some point. However, she did announce her due date. 

"Baddest baby on the planet," she said in the video. "Coming to you soon. September 22nd."

This will be Ronda's first child and Travis' third. He has two children, Kaleo and Keawe, from a previous marriage.

Ronda and Travis married in 2017. In 2019, she talked about her desire to start a family with her husband. 

"We're just putting it out in the universe and letting nature take its course and not trying to rush it or put any pressure on ourselves," she told E! News, "Just kind of enjoy our time as a family together. Enjoying every day and accepting it whenever it happens."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She continued, "You know, we're not taking ovulation tests or anything like that. But, I'm also not on the road 200 days a year and taking power bombs every night. So, I'm sure that helps."

