Ronda Rousey Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Travis Browne

Watch : Rowdy Ronda Rousey's WWE Journey

Things are about to get rowdier at Ronda Rousey's house.

The former UFC star and WWE wrestler is pregnant with her and husband Travis Browne's first child. Ronda, 34, and the 38-year-old fellow MMA fighter announced their happy news on YouTube on Wednesday, April 21. In the video, Ronda revealed that she is in her second trimester and 18 weeks along.

"Pow! Four months pregnant!" Ronda said in the clip, removing a pillow from her stomach to reveal her baby bump. "I've been pregnant since January. So, four months. Woo, baby bump! I can't hide it anymore. So, it's time to show it off. And just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on. And there's definitely much more to the story that we'll be telling later."

Footage from a few couple of Ronda's ultrasound appointments were shown in the video.

Ronda and Travis did not disclose the sex of their baby but the video did repeatedly promise that the couple would reveal it at some point. However, she did announce her due date.

"Baddest baby on the planet," she said in the video. "Coming to you soon. September 22nd."