Alex Rodriguez Shares An Unseen Photo of Jennifer Lopez While Celebrating Daughter Ella's Birthday

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: Who Keeps the $1Mil Ring?

Alex Rodriguez isn't letting his breakup with fiancée Jennifer Lopez stop him from celebrating a major milestone.

The former MLB star took to Instagram on April 21 to celebrate his daughter Ella's 13th birthday with an emotional slideshow featuring the family's most memorable moments.

Alex, who played as number 13 on the New York Yankees, captioned the slideshow, "13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it's even more special than ever. I just can't believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!"

He continued, "Ella - everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny. I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much."

The slideshow featured plenty of photos of Alex with Ella and her sister Natasha, 16, however, he made sure to include J.Lo in the mix as well. Around the 1:05 mark, the athlete shared a sweet, never-before-seen snapshot of the Hustlers star with Ella.