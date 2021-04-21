Lucy Hale Is Single After Brief Romance With Skeet Ulrich

Watch : Skeet Ulrich Flirts With Lucy Hale on Instagram

It looks like Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich's fling has come to an end.

A source close to the Pretty Little Liars alum tells E! News the actress is currently single. "Her and Skeet had a very brief romance and were seeing each other for about a month, but aren't dating," the insider says. "They are still friendly and in touch, but it's nothing serious. They aren't consistently seeing each other, and Lucy is focusing on herself right now. She's very much single but thinks Skeet is a great guy."

Hale, 31, and Ulrich, 51, sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted kissing on a Los Angeles lunch date back in February. At the time, a source close to Hale told E! News the Truth or Dare star and the Riverdale actor had been set up through mutual friends.

"They know a lot of the same people in the acting circle and connected recently," the insider added. "It's very new. They are both really into each other and have been dating for about a month. It's pretty casual, but they are having fun and have been seeing each other frequently."