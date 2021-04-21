Justin Sylvester Reveals Reason for Recent Emergency Surgery and Hospitalization

Justin Sylvester is opening up about his recent hospitalization.
The E! Daily Pop co-host appeared on podcast Chicks in the Office this week to discuss all-things pop culture—but first he gave an important health update.
Justin previously revealed to fans in an Instagram post on Apr. 13 that he was undergoing emergency surgery. "The truth is- About 10 days ago I checked myself into the hospital for a (semi-emergency but minor) surgery," the TV personality captioned. "I can say It was a success! My doctor assured me that I will be ready to fulfill my 'Shot Girl Summer' duties that I take VERY SERIOUSLY! She said with lots of ice , ibuprofen and rest - I will be 'twerkin in no time' (her exact words not mine)!"
By Apr. 20, Justin was ready to explain the long overdue cause of his hospitalization to Chicks in the Office hosts Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano. "In a nutshell, I fell off a bike in college," Justin admitted. "I let the problem just build up."
Justin used to go for annual check-ups, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his doctor's office was limited to emergency visits only. After close to two years without medical attention, Justin's past injury became an emergency case itself. "I went in thinking it would be like a routine check up, and [my doctor] was like, 'Ok you waited too long and you're going to get this operated on by Friday,'" Justin remembered.
The whole ordeal was an unexpected shock. "Girl, I had a whole lunch plan afterwards. I was going to Mexico," Justin joked of his thwarted weekend plans. "I had no clue that this was going to happen...I had no time to mentally prepare."
Justin was rightfully nervous leading up to his first surgery ever. Yet after a successful procedure, his biggest complaint was enduring the not-so-cute side effects of pain medication. "To be honest—god I'm really going there with you guys—I understand and I've lived with people who are addicts and are addicted to things. But when you talk about painkillers...I don't know how people get addicted to them," Justin laughed. "The constipation alone would drive me crazy."
He's even ready for any future surgeries, if needed. "Next time, I don't care if it's open heart surgery, keep me awake because I know that anesthesia is a mess," Justin concluded. "I will take Ibuprofen all day."