Justin Sylvester Reveals Reason for Recent Emergency Surgery and Hospitalization

Justin Sylvester is opening up about his recent hospitalization.

The E! Daily Pop co-host appeared on podcast Chicks in the Office this week to discuss all-things pop culture—but first he gave an important health update.

Justin previously revealed to fans in an Instagram post on Apr. 13 that he was undergoing emergency surgery. "The truth is- About 10 days ago I checked myself into the hospital for a (semi-emergency but minor) surgery," the TV personality captioned. "I can say It was a success! My doctor assured me that I will be ready to fulfill my 'Shot Girl Summer' duties that I take VERY SERIOUSLY! She said with lots of ice , ibuprofen and rest - I will be 'twerkin in no time' (her exact words not mine)!"

By Apr. 20, Justin was ready to explain the long overdue cause of his hospitalization to Chicks in the Office hosts Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano. "In a nutshell, I fell off a bike in college," Justin admitted. "I let the problem just build up."