Prince Harry Returns Home to Meghan Markle Following Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry is back home.

Less than a week after attending his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in his native England, E! News has learned the Duke of Sussex arrived home to California, where he lives with wife Meghan Markle and their son, Archie. According to an eyewitness, Harry touched down in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 20 and headed to Santa Barbara, where he reunited with his family.

Since he's already returned back to the United States, he won't be in the U.K. for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's birthday. The mourning monarch turned 95 years old April 21, marking her first birthday since Philip's death on April 9. The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving consort in British royal history, was 99 years old.

On April 12, E! News confirmed Prince Harry had flown back to his native England to attend the small ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. He had last been seen in the U.K. at the Commonwealth Day service in March 2020, his last royal engagement as a senior member of the royal family.