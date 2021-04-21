Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2021

May 2021 will be filled with highly anticipated and bittersweet moments.
Selena: The Series, starring The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla, is back with its final episodes, which focus on the late singer's life after marriage and continuing journey to become the most successful female Latin artist of all time.
Later in the month, Netflix will debut its new superhero series Jupiter's Legacy, starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb.
Also in May, Netflix will release Zack Snyder's new zombie film Army of the Dead, starring Guardians of the Galaxy's breakout star Dave Bautista.
And then as the month of May winds down, Na, nana, na, na...the hit series Lucifer returns for the second half of season five, its second-to-last season.
In addition, popular vintage films such as the Back to the Future trilogy, Notting Hill, Scarface, Stargate, Under Siege and Zombieland will stream on Netflix that month.
See a full list of titles coming in May:
May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone Hachi: A Dog's Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Original
Trash Truck: Season 2 — Netflix Family
May 5
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — Netflix Documentary
May 6
Dead Man Down
May 7
Girl From Nowhere: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Jupiter's Legacy — Netflix Original
Milestone — Netflix Film
Monster — Netflix Film
May 8
Mine — Netflix Original
Sleepless
May 11
Money, Explained — Netflix Documentary
May 12
Dance of the Forty One — Netflix Film
Oxygen — Netflix Film
The Upshaws — Netflix Original
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4 — Netflix Anime
Layer Cake
May 14
Ferry — Netflix Film
Haunted: Season 3 — Netflix Original
I Am All Girls — Netflix Film
Jungle Beat: The Movie - Netflix Family
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
Move to Heaven — Netflix Original
The Strange House — Netflix Film
The Woman in the Window — Netflix Film
May 16
Sleight
May 18
Sandar Ka Grandson — Netflix Film
May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — Netflix Original
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead — Netflix Film
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — Netflix Family
The Neighbor: Season 2 — Netflix Original
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes — Live at Abbey Road Studios
May 25
Home
May 26
Baggie: The Divine Ponytail — Netflix Film
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — Netflix Film
Nail Bomber: Manhunt — Netflix Documentary
May 27
Black Space — Netflix Original
Blue Miracle — Netflix Film
Eden — Netflix Anime
Soy Rada: Serendipity — Netflix Comedy Special
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble — Netflix Family
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — Netflix Original
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — Netflix Original
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — Netflix Original