Chrissy Teigen Defends Kim Kardashian's Decision to Divorce Kanye West

Chrissy Teigen is sharing what she knows about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's mindsets amid the couple's ongoing divorce.

The 35-year-old model and self-proclaimed Bravo devotee was a Watch What Happens Live guest on Tuesday, April 20. During the episode, a pair of fans asked how Chrissy's pal Kim has been doing since filing for divorce from the rapper in February following six years of marriage. The fans also wanted to know if Chrissy's husband, John Legend, has recently been in contact with Kanye.

"I will say, I have been definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye," Chrissy shared. She then added with a laugh, "If anyone knows Kanye, it's that he goes off the grid. It's hard to ever contact Kanye."

As for Kim, the Lip Sync Battle co-host explained, "Kim is doing OK. I know Kim gave her all for everything, and it's honestly a shame that it didn't work out. Because I saw them being a forever relationship, I really did. But I know she tried her best."