Queen Elizabeth II Speaks Out for the First Time Since Prince Philip’s Death in 95th Birthday Message

On her 95th birthday, Queen Elizabeth II, is honoring her late husband Prince Philip.
Just days after attending the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, the monarch released a statement expressing gratitude for the warm wishes she has received.
"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate," she said in part. "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world."
The Queen, who was married to Philip for 73 years, continued, "My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."
While in attendance of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on April 17, the Queen also left a handwritten note on her husband's casket—a testament to the days of their early romance where they would send love letters to each other.
The royal family announced Philip's death on April 9 in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the message read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
For the funeral service at St. George's Chapel, 30 of Philip's loved ones gathered to say goodbye to the late royal, including children Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, as well as grandchildren Prince Harry and Prince William.