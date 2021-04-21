Machine Gun Kelly’s New Throat Tattoo Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut at 2020 AMAs

Now, this you have to see.

Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram on Tuesday, April 20 to show off his latest heart-stopping tattoo. In the post, the 30-year-old musician included a shot of the artistry on his throat, with the caption, "bye, bye neck."

The "Till I Die" rapper seems to have a penchant for letting his neck take center stage recently. Back in February, in a Valentine's Day post dedicated to girlfriend Megan Fox, he shared that he wears "her blood around his neck," while referring to her as his "bloody valentine."

The holiday-inspired nickname was a play on words dedicated to her appearance in his May 2020 video for the single of the same name.

Now, the musician is dedicating that same area of his body to his latest piece of art: a straight red line going down the middle of his throat.

In the Instagram post, the rapper also includes a video of himself as he's about to get the tattoo, saying, "If anyone has ever liked my neck...it's gonna look different."