Mike Tindall Reflects on Prince Philip's "Eerie" Yet "Perfect" Funeral

Mike Tindall says his love for Queen Elizabeth II has grown after attending Prince Philip's funeral.
On April 17, the former rugby player joined wife Zara Tindall—who is the Queen's granddaughter—at St. George's Chapel to honor the late royal. "It's been a difficult ten days," Mike said on the latest episode of his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. "If I look back on the day, as eerie as it was with no crowds and social distancing, and the way everything was, I think it was the perfect day, how he would have liked it, if that makes sense whatsoever. No fuss, get on with it."
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only 30 guests were allowed at Philip's funeral. "My love for the Queen was even better," Mike noted. "She was sat there completely on her own, separated herself in terms of, this is what the world is right now and I'm gonna lead by example. And she's amazing, literally amazing."
Mike, who shares three children with Zara, also recalled a few more "eerie" moments the royal family experienced that day. "It could have been his hat on his carriage that he rides, his gloves, or the hat on his coffin and the sword, the bugle, the piper, there were a lot of things that brought home memories," he said. "It was a sad day, but I think it was very well-run. He was very well looked after and hopefully he's looking down and he was happy with the day."
Prince Philip's death was announced by the royal family on April 9. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."