Ellen DeGeneres Admits Having Multiple "Weed Drinks" Right Before Driving Portia de Rossi to the Hospital

Ellen DeGeneres shared an appropriate story on 4/20 during her Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance.

The 63-year-old daytime talk show host was a guest for Jimmy Kimmel's late-night program on Tuesday, April 20. During the visit, Ellen, who mentioned she's not a big fan of marijuana, revealed she had consumed three "weed drinks" right before she found out she needed to drive wife Portia de Rossi to the hospital for her appendectomy in March.

"So, Chelsea Handler told me about these weed drinks, they're called Cann, and they have CBD or [THC]—I don't know what the good thing is," Ellen quipped. "I drank one, and I didn't feel anything, so I drank three, and then I took two melatonin sleep pills. And I'm laying in bed, and I realize [Portia's] not in bed."

Ellen continued, "She's moaning. I get out of bed, and she's on the ground on all fours, and I said, 'You're not OK.' She goes, 'I'm OK.' I said, 'No, unless you're playing Twister by yourself, you're not OK.' So I rushed her to the emergency room."