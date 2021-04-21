Van Jones Says Americans Were "Afraid to Hope" for Justice Ahead of Derek Chauvin's Guilty Verdict

Watch : Derek Chauvin Guilty: Kerry Washington & More Celebs React

CNN political contributor Van Jones delivered an impassioned message after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Just moments after a Minneapolis jury returned a guilty verdict on Tuesday, April 20, Anderson Cooper asked Van live on-air what he would say to any Americans who feel this decision signifies no further change is needed for the American law-enforcement system.

"It took too long," Van replied. "It took too much marching. It took too many tears, and it was too close. And I don't care who you are—this morning, you woke up afraid to hope. You were scared to hope. Even with all the evidence you saw, you were scared to hope this morning. That tells you we need real change."

After appearing on the cable news network, Van posted footage of his speech to Instagram and included praise for Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded George Floyd's death on her phone on May 25, 2020.