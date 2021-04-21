All the Details on E!'s 2021 Oscars Red Carpet Coverage

Watch : 2021 Oscars: By The Numbers

E! is the go-to place for all-things 2021 Oscars.

The highly-anticipated 93rd annual Academy Awards will kick off on Sunday, April 25, and what better way to virtually attend than with E!'s Brunch at the Oscars special followed by Live From E!: Oscars 2021? Helmed by the iconic Giuliana Rancic, E!'s red carpet coverage will give audiences a first-class seat to the biggest stars and nominees starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT this Sunday.

Rancic will also be joined by special guest host Queer Eye's Karamo and panelists like Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley and E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi for exclusive behind-the-scenes details on all your favorite A-listers.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, E!'s bicoastal on-air, digital and across mobile and social live coverage will capture all of film's biggest night. E! correspondents will be focused in both Los Angeles and New York to catch all of the Oscars details.

First, Daily Pop: Oscars Edition kicks off pre-Academy Awards coverage on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. ET/ PT with the inside scoop from big nominees, predictions for winners, fashion and last minute breaking news with Rassi, Coley and interviews with Oscar nominees Priyanka Chopra, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.