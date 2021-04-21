All the Details on E!'s 2021 Oscars Red Carpet Coverage

E! is the go-to place for all-things 2021 Oscars.
The highly-anticipated 93rd annual Academy Awards will kick off on Sunday, April 25, and what better way to virtually attend than with E!'s Brunch at the Oscars special followed by Live From E!: Oscars 2021? Helmed by the iconic Giuliana Rancic, E!'s red carpet coverage will give audiences a first-class seat to the biggest stars and nominees starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT this Sunday.
Rancic will also be joined by special guest host Queer Eye's Karamo and panelists like Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley and E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi for exclusive behind-the-scenes details on all your favorite A-listers.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, E!'s bicoastal on-air, digital and across mobile and social live coverage will capture all of film's biggest night. E! correspondents will be focused in both Los Angeles and New York to catch all of the Oscars details.
First, Daily Pop: Oscars Edition kicks off pre-Academy Awards coverage on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. ET/ PT with the inside scoop from big nominees, predictions for winners, fashion and last minute breaking news with Rassi, Coley and interviews with Oscar nominees Priyanka Chopra, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.
Then E!'s Oscar Sunday continues with (what else?) a boozy brunch. Get the celebration started with Live From E!: Brunch at the Oscars featuring NBC's Superstore superstar Lauren Ash, Rotten Tomatoes' Coley, E!'s Parker and Goreski as they discuss how to craft the perfect Academy Awards party feast with bartender Cari Hah and Chef Nyesha Arrington for Insta-worthy snack tips and Minari-themed appetizers. Tune in at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT.
Karamo and Rassi will also be dissecting the behind-the-scenes fashion updates as stars get ready for the red carpet. E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes is slated to be live from L.A.'s Union Station with the latest social updates on the hit Snapchat digital series.
Fans can follow every moment as the event unfolds and get exclusive behind-the-scenes content on social platforms (Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook). Couture style mavens can also follow along @stylecollective on Instagram for a fashion-first approach to the red carpet.
As for the Live From E! Stream, tune in on Saturday for a live look into the Roosevelt Hotel. But that's not all: E!'s second (!!) screen live coverage extends into the Twittersphere with digital show Live From E! Stream on @enews Twitter, eonline.com, and the E! News app. Rocsi Diaz and pop culture expert Naz Perez will weigh in on all red carpet highlights starting at 5:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. PT throughout the day.
Diaz, Perez, Coley and Rhodes will all return post-ceremony to break down the night's major moments, from shocking wins to surprise red carpet reveals. iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad and style expert Melissa Chataigne join the panel for Live From E!: Oscars 2021 After Party at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.
Rest up because Monday, April 26 has recaps of Oscars Sunday. Lilliana Vazquez and Victor Cruz will be running through all the biggest show moments and must-see fashion on Post Pop starting at 6 a.m. PT. Both Daily Pop and Nightly Pop will also revisit the most shocking Oscars moments, and give fans a look inside the awards ceremony itself beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET/ PT.
All the glitz, glam and action for this year's Live From E!: 2021 Academy Awards is brought to viewers everywhere thanks to brand partners Goldfish® crackers, Google and P&G.
Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski Executive Producing on behalf of Den of Thieves.
Check out the full schedule below for everything Oscars!
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
10:00 a.m. ET/PT
Daily Pop: Oscars Edition, a special Saturday edition looking at all the big nominees and last minute breaking news featuring E! style correspondent, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Rotten Tomatoes editor, Jacqueline Coley and interviews with Oscar nominees Priyanka Chopra, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Brunch at the Oscars 2021 featuring Karamo, NBC's Superstore star, Lauren Ash, Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley, E! Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, stylist Brad Goreski, E! style correspondent, Zanna Roberts Rassi, E! News' The Rundown host, Erin Lim Rhodes, bartender Cari Hah and Chef Nyesha Arrington.
5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Oscars 2021 hosted by Giuliana Rancic and special guest co-host Karamo, along with panelists E! Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, stylist Brad Goreski, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and Rotten Tomatoes', Jacqueline Coley.
5:40 p.m. ET/ 2:40 p.m. PT
Live From E! Stream featuring Rosci Diaz and pop culture expert, Naz Perez.
7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars featuring E! Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, stylist Brad Goreski, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley.
11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Oscars After Party featuring Rocsi Diaz, iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad, Naz Perez, Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley, style expert, Melissa Chataigne and Erin Lim Rhodes.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
9:00 a.m. ET/ 6:00 a.m. PT
E!'s Post Pop: Biggest Moments from the Oscars featuring Lilliana Vazquez and Victor Cruz.
11:00 a.m. ET/PT
Daily Pop featuring co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Lilliana Vazquez.
11:00 p.m. ET/PT
Nightly Pop featuring co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.