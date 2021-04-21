Ted Lasso Writer Jamie Lee Promises More of [SPOILER] in Season 2

"Football is life!"
It seems we'll be hearing that a lot more once Ted Lasso season two premieres on Apple TV+ July 23. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Ted Lasso writer Jamie Lee revealed that fans can expect more of enthusiastic football player Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) and his above mantra.
"I can say there's a little more Dani Rojas," Jamie exclusively shared with E! News. "So, that's fun because people love him."
For those unfamiliar with the show, Ted Lasso follows Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, an American football coach with little soccer—or as the rest of the world calls it, football—knowledge that takes on a job coaching a fledgling English Premier League team. Yet, Ted's unwavering optimism and love of biscuits makes him the perfect, albeit unexpected, leader of AFC Richmond.
And, as Jamie noted to E! News, Jason, who developed the series alongside Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, is as "inspiring" as his TV character. Yet, the magic of Ted Lasso has come about thanks to a team effort.
"Yeah, [Jason] has great leadership qualities, so does our showrunner Bill Lawrence," she explained. "I think the two of them together really do kind of just remind me of Ted because their brains work differently but they complement each other in a way…Jason is like, very deep-thinking and cerebral and Bill Lawrence is just such a wonderfully hilarious, seasoned TV writer and producer. So, the two of them as a team, I think, it is very Ted."
While fans are certainly looking forward to season two, Jamie revealed the Ted Lasso writing team is already thinking about season three. She teased, "We just finished writing season two and then we start writing season three, I think, sometime toward the end of the summer."
For a peek at what's to come for Ted Lasso season two, check out the new trailer above.
You can also see more of Jamie on her new Netflix show, titled The Wedding Coach, which is available for streaming now.