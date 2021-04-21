Ted Lasso Writer Jamie Lee Promises More of [SPOILER] in Season 2

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Reacts to Don Cheadle 2021 Golden Globes Moment

"Football is life!"

It seems we'll be hearing that a lot more once Ted Lasso season two premieres on Apple TV+ July 23. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Ted Lasso writer Jamie Lee revealed that fans can expect more of enthusiastic football player Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) and his above mantra.

"I can say there's a little more Dani Rojas," Jamie exclusively shared with E! News. "So, that's fun because people love him."

For those unfamiliar with the show, Ted Lasso follows Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, an American football coach with little soccer—or as the rest of the world calls it, football—knowledge that takes on a job coaching a fledgling English Premier League team. Yet, Ted's unwavering optimism and love of biscuits makes him the perfect, albeit unexpected, leader of AFC Richmond.

And, as Jamie noted to E! News, Jason, who developed the series alongside Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, is as "inspiring" as his TV character. Yet, the magic of Ted Lasso has come about thanks to a team effort.