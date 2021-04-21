Proof Brie Bella's Daughter Birdie Is Already an Incredible Big Sister to Brother Buddy

Birdie Danielson is loving being a big sister.

On Tuesday, April 20, Brie Bella took to Instagram to share a new video of her kids with Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson): Birdie, 3, and Buddy, 8 months. In the uploaded footage, while enjoying a family car ride, Birdie is seen lovingly reaching out to her baby brother.

Since the new clip shows the two Danielson kids laughing and playing together, we aren't surprised that Brie captioned the post, "This is everything."

And Brie wasn't the only one living for this sweet sibling moment as several of her famous friends gushed in the comments. Total Divas star Nattie Neidhart wrote, "Awww." Retired WWE superstar Trish Stratus left four heart emojis.

As E! News readers well know, Brie and Bryan became parents of two in August 2020. After waiting their entire pregnancy, the Total Bellas family learned they were having a boy on Saturday, August 1.