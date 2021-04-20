President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Call George Floyd's Family After Verdict

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reached out to George Floyd's family after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder.
According to NBC News, the president and vice president watched the verdict with staff in the White House's private dining room on Tuesday, April 20.
Following the announcement of the verdict, the president spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. He also joined the vice president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in speaking with George's brother Philonise Floyd from the Oval Office.
According to video posted on attorney Ben Crump's Twitter, President Biden praised the Floyd family for their strength during the highly publicized case.
"You've been incredible, [an] incredible family," he shared. "I wish I was there to put my arms around you...We've been watching every second of this, the vice president, all of us we're all so relieved. Not just one verdict, but all three, guilty on all three counts. And it's really important."
The president continued, "I'm anxious to see you guys. I really am. We're going to get a lot more done. We're going to do a lot. We're going to stay at it until we get it done."
Earlier in the day, the Hennepin County Court announced a 12-member jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of Floyd.
Chauvin will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
In her phone call with the Floyd family, Vice President Harris called the ruling "a day for justice in America."
"I'm just so thankful to the entire family," she explained. "Your courage, your commitment your strength has been a strength to so many people."
The vice president added, "In George's name and memory, we are going to make sure his legacy is intact, and that history will look back at this moment and know this is an inflection moment. You have sacrificed so much, your family, but we really do believe that with your leadership and the president that we have in the White House, that we're going to make something good come out of this tragedy."
Following today's verdict, Crump, who represents Floyd's family, reacted to the news with a statement on Twitter.
"GUILTY! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd's family," Crump shared. "This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!"
In a televised press conference, Vice President Harris reiterated her support for the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act, a bill she claimed "would hold law enforcement accountable and help build trust between law enforcement and our communities."
"A measure of justice isn't the same as equal justice," she said. "This verdict brings us a step closer and the fact is we still have work to do. We still must reform the system...This bill is part of George Floyd's legacy. The president and I will continue to urge the senate to pass this legislation."