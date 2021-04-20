Minneapolis Community Comes Together as Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty in George Floyd's Death

The city of Minneapolis is banding together following the news that Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in George Floyd's death.

On Tuesday, April 20, the Hennepin County Court announced the jury's verdict, finding the former Minneapolis Police Officer guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Although Chauvin will be sentenced at a later date, he faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

The Minneapolis residents rallied together to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Floyd. Many held up signs that read "Justice for George Floyd" and "Black Lives Matter." Others embraced each other and appeared overcome with emotion.

Additionally, Floyd's girlfriend, Courtney Ross, gathered around the community, wearing a "Rest in Power" shirt in honor of her boyfriend. When discussing Floyd in a live interview with HLN, she said, "He changed my world. He changed the world. He changed everybody's."