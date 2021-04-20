Kerry Washington Says the "Fight for Justice Is Not Over" After Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Watch : Black Lives Matter Protests That Are Changing The World

Kerry Washington is speaking out after a Minneapolis jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Following the Tuesday, April 20 verdict, the Scandal actress wrote on Twitter, "A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us."

"But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let's take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd," she continued, before sharing resources for those impacted by the news.

Additionally, the actress praised 17-year-old witness Darnella Frazier, who recorded footage of Chauvin and former officers J.A. Keung, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao as they attempted to take Floyd into custody on May 25, 2020, and later testified in the trial. Washington wrote, "Darnella Frazier is a hero. Her bravery in that moment must never be forgotten. We lift you up Darnella."