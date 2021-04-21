Suri CruiseScottie PippenOscarsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Sequins, Capes, Beading and a Bow: Revisiting the Best Oscars Looks of All Time

From Hilary Swank's backless dress to Lupita Nyong'o's head-to-toe pearls, these are the Oscars looks that continue to be the best of the best. Take a glamorous walk down memory lane with E! News.

By Samantha Schnurr Apr 21, 2021 10:00 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsLife/StyleOscarsCelebrities
Watch: 2021 Oscars: By The Numbers

If there's anything that can steal the spotlight from an Academy Award—it's a stunning Oscars outfit

As anyone who looks forward to Hollywood's biggest night well knows, there have been plenty of standout ensembles in the course of the award ceremony's nine-decade history. As the event where dressing to impress is more of an expectation than an option, the Oscars red carpet has become the place to unveil breathtaking fashion. Whether an exquisite ballgown or an inventive jumpsuit, the boundaries for what makes a stellar Oscars look continue to expand—but style is always at its core. 

So, in the nearly 100 years that Hollywood's brightest stars have gotten dressed up for the special night, which looks continue to stick out as the crème de la crème? Lupita Nyong'o's custom Calvin Klein gown from 2015, for one? The showstopping creation was made of more than 6,000 pearls, one of the reasons it remains unforgettable to this day. 

photos
2021 Oscar Nominations: Stars React

There's the Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit-ballgown hybrid Lady Gaga donned in 2016 or the Alexander McQueen sculptural gown—with matching gloves and an estimated $30 million Tiffany diamond necklace—she wore on the red carpet in 2019 before winning her first Oscar. 

Of course, that's just skimming the surface of the Oscars' ultra glamorous sartorial history. As fans count down to the 2021 Academy Awards, Sunday's ceremony is sure to add a few more one-of-a-kind looks to the annals of Oscar fashion. While we wait and see what styles the stars serve up, revisit the best Oscars ensembles of all time below. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lupita Nyong'o

The Oscar winner was the definition of glamour in a head-to-toe pearl gown by Calvin Klein in 2015. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kate Hudson

Of her many appearances at the Academy Awards, Kate Hudson's look for the 2014 Oscars stands out as one of the very best, thanks in part to this caped and beaded Atelier Versace gown. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImag
Chrissy Teigen

While accompanying her Oscar-nominated husband John Legend in 2015, Chrissy Teigen was the epitome of modern Hollywood glamour in this periwinkle Zuhair Murad gown. 

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

For the ceremony where she ultimately won her first Oscar, Mother Monster arrived dressed to take everyone's breath away in an Alexander McQueen structural gown paired with an estimated $30 million Tiffany's necklace

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Halle Berry

The actress' Oscar win was unforgettable for many reasons. She was the first black woman to win the Best Actress award, which she won in 2002 for Monster's Ball. Aside from her historical win, her Oscar-winning dress instantly became iconic and it arguably put designer Elie Saab, on the map.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Lupita Nyong'o

The Black Panther actress always knocks it out of the park during awards season, or any season, for that matter. She wore this baby blue, custom-made Prada gown at the 86th Annual Academy Awards. This marked the first time she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her debut film 12 Years a Slave.

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

The drool-worthy cape dress that shut down the red carpet for its elegant yet edgy design. It's safe to say Tom Ford outdid himself with this number on the actress.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kacey Musgraves

The country singer knows how to turn heads and this bubblegum pink Giambattista Valli number was proof. From its massive ruffled hems to the billowing tulle sleeves and flashy jewel-encrusted brooch, this lewk was everything.

Getty Images
Lady Gaga

The A Star is Born actress looked effortlessly elegant in a white pantsuit-dress by Brandon Maxwell. She was a vision in white, and exuded old Hollywood glamour with her coiffed hair and fresh-faced makeup.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Viola Davis

The Oscar-winning actress stunned in this electrifying hot pink gown by Michael Kors. In addition to her bright and bold dress, she accessorized with a matching flamingo pink clutch and statement jewelry pieces.

Frank Worth, Courtesy of Capital Art/Getty Images
Ava Gardner

The silver screen siren of the Golden Age of Hollywood dazzled in an ostentatious sequins gown. As if that weren't glamorous enough, she wore a large and lustrous tiara, white fur and gloves.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gemma Chan

Perfectly pink! The Crazy Rich Asians star makes a grand entrance with her bright and bold Valentino design. Plus, the added pockets are a chef's kiss.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe

Never one to stick to the basics, the Moonlight actress made the 2017 Oscars red carpet her runway. She wore a jaw-dropping Elie Saab Haute Couture gown, which was adorned with intricate beading, lace set with feathers and an over-the-top tulle train.

 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Yalitza Aparicio

The Roma actress brought a fashion fantasy to the red carpet with her dreamy and whimsical Rodarte design.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Regina King

The Watchmen actress knows how to make a statement with a simple but sophisticated lewk.

KMazur/WireImage
Hilary Swank

The 44-year-old star took home the Best Actress award for Million Dollar Baby and the award for best-dressed. Her Guy Laroche design was simple, yet striking as the silk gown featured a plunging open-back. 

Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Diana Ross

Diana Ross sizzled at the 54th Annual Academy Awards in a glittering red gown and lush white fur shawl.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Billy Porter

Strike a pose! The actor and fashion icon proved why he reigns supreme on the red carpet, and this tuxedo dress is proof! He wore Christian Siriano.

WireImage
Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies actress always shuts down the red carpet, and this powerful red gown by Balenciaga was no different. The high-neck, sleeveless design made it simple and classic, but the dramatic bow and striking color, took it to the next level.

Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock
Tessa Thompson

The actress took a fashion risk at the 2019 Oscars... and it most certainly paid off!

Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Elizabeth Taylor

One word: Glamourous. The legendary actress knew how to work a dress, and this elegant design was no different.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Zoe Saldana

Wearing a custom Atelier Versace design, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress stunned in her blush-colored, body-hugging gown.

Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

It's always fun to see what daring design the 49-year-old star will wear on the red carpet. At the 2015 awards show, she kept things classic, but not boring. She wore an elegant Elie Saab dress, which featured ornate beading and a full, chiffon tulle train.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Debbie Allen

Serving us serious glamour, Debbie Allen wowed the crowd with her performance at the 54th Annual Awards. In addition to her on-stage performance with Gregory Hines, she stunned in an eye-catching lavender gown, which featured white-beaded fringe and a thigh-high slit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Margot Robbie

The Aussie actress exuded old Hollywood glamour in her full-length, long-sleeve Tom Ford gown.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Penélope Cruz

The Everybody Knows star shined as bright as the flashing lights with her blush-colored Atelier Versace gown. The design featured a chiffon bodice with an organza tulle train.

Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin star brought the glitz and the glam to the 2018 awards show. Rodriguez hit the red carpet in a nude-colored Zuhair Murad gown, which was emblazoned with ornate beads and a billowing chiffon train.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Salma Hayek

The Frida star stunned on the Oscars red carpet in one of the hardest colors to pull off. She wore an eye-catching ocean blue Atelier Versace gown to the star-studded event.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Meryl Streep

The legendary star holds the record for having the most Academy Award nominations of any actor, and her 2012 ensemble was just as noteworthy as her accomplishments. She dazzled in a gold lamé gown designed by Lanvin.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies actress always dresses like a Southern belle, but at the 2006 awards show, she also brought her Southern charm. The star looked statuesque in her 1955 Christian Dior gown, which she found at a Paris vintage boutique. Rumor has it, the boutique owner had a tough time parting ways with it, because it allegedly once belonged to royalty.

photos
View More Photos From The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

Trending Stories

1

Katie Holmes Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics For Suri's 15th Birthday

2

Ellen DeGeneres Had "Weed Drinks" Before Rushing Portia to Hospital

3

Go Inside Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa’s Baby Shower

Watch E! Live from the Red Carpet: Oscars 2021 Sunday at 10pm!

Trending Stories

1

Katie Holmes Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics For Suri's 15th Birthday

2

Ellen DeGeneres Had "Weed Drinks" Before Rushing Portia to Hospital

3

Go Inside Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa’s Baby Shower

4

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Split Up, Says His Aussie Confidant

5

Jenny McCarthy Reveals Why She Pushed for Therapy With Donnie Wahlberg