Save 25% At The Bare Necessities Friends & Family Sale

Get great deals on bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear, activewear, swimsuits, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 20, 2021 7:13 PMTags
EComm: Bare Necessities SaleE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Bare Necessities is a go-to store for top of the line bras, panties, swimsuits, activewear, shapewear, and more in a wide variety of sizes that cater to many different women. The store comes through all year round, but today, they're offering 25% off sitewide in honor of the Friends & Family Sale. Just use the promo code FF2021 at checkout to receive your discount.

There are many great items to choose from, so if you're looking for a starting point, check out some of our Bare Necessities favorites below.

10 Lululemon Items We're Obsessed With This Month

Birdsong Lily Comfort T-Shirt Bra

Get ultimate comfort in this underwire T-shirt bra. It's even available in those "tough to find sizes" with cup sizes ranging from B to H. Bare Necessities has 7 colors to choose from.

$58
$44
Bare Necessities

Onzie Divine Short

Chill at home or get your fitness on in these comfortable shorts. Choose from 2 different tie-dye styles, leopard print, or black and white hearts.

$56
$42
Bare Necessities

Glyder Full Force High Impact Sports Bra

This sports bra is made for high impact workouts. It has moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry and the stretchy material feels like a second skin.

$54
$41
Bare Necessities

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong

These Hanky Panky thongs come in one size, which fits sizes 4-14. The low-rise lace thong isn't visible under clothes and there are 27 colors to choose from.

$22
$16
Bare Necessities

Elomi Plus Size Plain Sailing Bikini

This striped bikini top is completely adjustable with close-set stretch straps so you can customize your perfect fit. Bare Necessities has matching bottoms too.

$78
$58
Bikini Top
$54
$41
Bikini Bottom

Lauren Ralph Lauren Knit Boxer Pajama Set

This Lauren Ralph Lauren Knit Boxer Pajama Set comes in two different prints and it's available in sizes ranging from XS to XL.

$59
$44
Bare Necessities

Pour Moi Heatwave Tropicana Underwire Bikini

This floral swim top has mesh-lined underwire cups to provide support plus adjustable straps to customize your fit. Bare Necessities carries cup sizes ranging from C to G and matching bikini bottoms and fold-over bikini bottoms.

$50
$38
Bikini Top
$31
$23
Bikini Bottom
$35
$26
Fold-Over Bikini Bot

Glyder Sultry Leggings

Bare Necessities has these Glyder leggings in two different tie-dye patterns, a snake print, and a grey and white stripe design. They have a high waistband 4-way stretch fabric.

$78
$58
Bare Necessities

Honeydew Intimates All American Knit Shorts Set

Relax in this buttery soft pajama set in black or a blue leopard print.

$38
$29
Bare Necessities

Under Armour Heatgear High Rise Leggings

Under Armour leggings will give you the support you need for an intense workout. The lightweight fabric keeps you cool, prevents odor, and it's designed for a chafe-free fit. Choose from black, navy, or purple leggings.

$50
$38
Bare Necessities

Miraclesuit Cool Choice Firm Control Thigh Slimmer

These high-waisted shorts from Miraclesuit are available in sizes ranging from S to 3XL. The slimming shapewear comes in nude and black.

$59
$44
Bare Necessities

Bare Necessities made our list of the best sites for plus-size swimwear, check out the other sites we love.

