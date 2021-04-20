Now Emilia Clarke Is Also Joining Marvel's Secret Invasion

Watch : Emilia Clarke Admits It Took Time to Process Final "GoT" Script

Secret Invasion is officially our new favorite show that we know almost nothing about.

Just a day after reports surfaced that Olivia Colman is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Marvel TV show Secret Invasion, the same is now being said about Emilia Clarke. Variety reports that the Game of Thrones alum is also joining the series in a currently unknown role.

The Disney+ show stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, and it concerns "a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

Skrulls are an alien race of shapeshifters who introduced themselves in Captain Marvel. Lately, Talos has been posing as Nick Fury while the real former S.H.I.E.L.D. director was just trying to get some rest, and they make for quite a duo.

Kingsley Ben-Adir has also been cast as a villain in the show, and that's about the extent of what we know about Secret Invasion so far. It may not be a lot, but it's enough to know we're hyped for this show.