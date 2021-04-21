How Cruel Summer Totally Nailed Every Major '90s Fashion Trend

On Freeform's Cruel Summer, the characters' whole lives are measured in, as you might guess, summers.
The highly anticipated psychological thriller, which is executive produced by Jessica Biel, finally premiered on April 20, delivering a new mystery viewers will have a hard time resisting.
Set in a three-year span within the '90s, Cruel Summer centers on the impact that the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt) has on nerdy wannabe Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) and the rest of their small-town community. But, as those who tuned into the two-hour premiere know—Spoiler alert!—Kate is found alive and she's publicly claiming that Jeanette knew she was being held captive and did nothing to help her. Cruel, indeed, if it is true.
While all of us armchair detectives will have to wait to see how the she said-she said plays out, there is one mystery we can solve right now: How costume designer Taneia Lednicky was able to effortlessly nail transitioning between 1993, 1994 and 1995 through fashion.
"This project had a spark from the first meeting. The script was intriguing, and everyone wanted to know what would happen in the next episode," Lednicky told E! News. "[The] emphasis was on the individual characters and their journeys of self-discovery. This made the choice of the 90s time period perfect for me to work in, since it was a time of self-discovery for fashion as well. Styles were not just being pushed on the public by runways. People were finding fashion for themselves, in thrift stores, import shops, attics, music, and sports. And fashion was discovering the street."
Through the three time periods, each character sports a very different look, which presented "a special challenge" for Lednicky, "since, in reality, the fashions did not change like the flip of a switch."
So how did she pull it off?
Lednicky broke down how she was able to dig deep into the '90s to style not one, not two, but three different years at once in our latest guilty pleasure...
Cruel Summer airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Freeform.