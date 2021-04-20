Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones Hilariously Troll Husband Michael Douglas' Dancing Skills

Watch : Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Have Fun Date Night at SAGs

It's safe to say Catherine-Zeta Jones won't be asking husband Michael Douglas for dancing lessons any time soon.

During a virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on April 19, the Oscar winner shared rare insight on her family life, including how she's been spending time at home with kids Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18, during the pandemic. "My kids…got all their brains from me," Catherine said, playfully trolling her husband. "But don't tell Michael."

When host Seth Meyers mentioned how Catherine is both an actress and accomplished dancer and asked where Michael fell on the "dancing scale," she chuckled at the thought.

"Did you ever see the video of ‘When the Going Gets Tough?'" the Mask of Zorro star said as she snapped her fingers. "That's as good as it gets. It's like he can click in time to the beat, every now and again, he goes off course, but he's such a great actor."