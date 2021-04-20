Suri CruiseScottie PippenOscarsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Girls5Eva Is Stepping Into the Spotlight in Fierce New Character Posters

Get an exclusive sneak peek at the new Peacock comedy Girls5Eva with Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles and more!

Girls5Eva are ready for their close-up!

E! News has an exclusive first look at the fierce and fabulous character posters from Peacock's upcoming original comedy Girls5Eva starring Sara Bareilles, Busy PhilippsRenée Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell. The new images show the four girl-groupers looking ready for the spotlight in coordinating pink and black ensembles.

E! can also reveal a special motion portrait video where each character reveals a Real Housewives-style tagline. "My mouth is a T-shirt gun of wisdom," Goldsberry's Wickie says as Bareilles' Dawn adds, "I'm gonna write us a hit."

Philipps' Summer chimes in, "I end songs with a sultry, femi-nasty phrase" and Pell's Gloria concludes, "I am ready to cut loose and strap in."

Girls5Eva tells the story of a '90s girl group who reunite after their one-hit-wonder gets sampled by a rapper. The ladies give their pop star dreams a second shot all while juggling families, jobs and more of life's challenges.

photos
Every TV Show on Peacock

Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian also serve as executive producers.

Scroll down to check out the Girls5Eva character posters before the series premieres on Thursday, May 6 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock
Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles stars as Dawn, former member of the short-lived 90s girl group Girls5eva, who is now a bit restless in life managing her family's small Italian restaurant in Queens. When the opportunity arises, Dawn reluctantly gets the band back together for a Girls5eva reunion and it might just be exactly what she needed.

Peacock
Renée Elise Goldsberry

Renée Elise Goldsberry stars as Wickie, the glamorous, big-voiced, star of the group back in the day. Wickie's solo career hit a ditch, but she's determined to use this new opportunity to retake her rightful place as pop royalty.

Peacock
Paula Pell

Paula Pell stars as Gloria. Since the group disbanded, Gloria has since become a dentist and come out of the closet. Now living with her elderly father, she yearns for more in life than looking in people's mouths and giving her dad heart pills.

Peacock
Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps stars as Summer, the most bubbly, but least talented member of the group. Summer is now a "Real Housewives" reject in yoga pants living in a New Jersey McMansion.

