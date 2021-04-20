Suri CruiseScottie PippenOscarsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Olivia Colman Might Be Joining the MCU

Olivia Colman is in talks to join Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in an upcoming Disney+ series. Get the scoop on all of Marvel's upcoming TV shows right here!

By Lauren Piester Apr 20, 2021 12:47 AMTags
TVMarvelCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Why "The Crown" Won't Tackle Meghan & Harry's Story

It's a delightful time for beloved actresses to join the MCU

Last week, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Julia Louis Dreyfus as triple agent Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. This week, reports say that Olivia Colman is in talks to join Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming series Secret Invasion

Colman's potential role is not known, but not a whole lot is known about the show, either. Jackson will play Nick Fury, and he'll reunite with Ben Mendolsohn as the Skrull, Talos. Kingsley Ben-Adir will also star, reportedly as a villain. According to Marvel, the series "showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years." 

Skrulls are an alien race that can easily shapeshift into anyone else, and they play a big part in Captain Marvel, which is where Fury and Talos first met. In Spiderman: Far From Home, Talos was masquerading as Nick Fury while the real Fury was on a vacation in space.

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Colman just wrapped up two seasons as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown, and is currently nominated for an Oscar for The Father. Her other iconic TV roles include the Godmother on Fleabag and D.S. Ellie Miller on Broadchurch.

Secret Invasion is just one of many, many Marvel series in development for Disney+, all as part of Phase Four of Marvel's ever-growing grand plan. Keep up with all the shows below! 

Trending Stories

1

Katie Holmes Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics For Suri's 15th Birthday

2

Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Drunk DM and Her Reaction Is Perfect

3

Watch Maci Bookout’s Heated Conversation With Ryan Edwards' Parents

Disney+
Loki

Stars: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane

Set: In an alternate timeline, after the events of 2012 in Avengers: Endgame

The Loki we grew to love was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, but when the time heist went a little wrong in Avengers: Endgame, the 2012 version of Loki stole the space stone and disappeared. Now, Loki has been brought in by the Time Variance Authority to fix the timelines he broke and gets trapped in his own crime thriller. 

Premieres June 11 

Disney+
What If...?

Stars: Jeffrey Wright, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Dominic Cooper, Michael Douglas, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Karen Gillan, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, etc etc

What If...? is an animated series that explores what would have happened if things had turned out very differently in the MCU. What if Peggy became a super soldier instead of Steve? What if T'Challa became Star Lord? The Watcher (Wright) narrates as he observes the multiverse, and a huge number of MCU stars are lending their voices to the show, including the late Boseman. 

Season one premieres mid-2021

Disney+
Ms. Marvel

Stars: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur

Vellani plays Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. "A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel," reads the Marvel description. "However, Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?"

Premieres in late 2021

Taylor Hill/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Hawkeye

Stars: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarmon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox

The series follows Clint Barton (Renner) handing over the mantle of Hawkeye to Kate Bishop (Steinfeld). Pugh will reprise her role as Black Widow's sister from the upcoming Black Widow, and Clint's children will also make appearances. 

Currently filming

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for 30th Annual IFP Gotham Awards
She-Hulk

Stars: Tatiana Maslany, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga

She-Hulk is a comedy about a lawyer named Jennifer Walters (Maslany) who specializes in cases involving superhumans. She is cousins with Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) and can also transform into a big, green version of herself. It will consist of 10 episodes. 

Premieres in 2022

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Moon Knight

Stars: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy

Isaac stars as Marc Spector, a former CIA agent whose life is saved by the Moon God Khonshu. 

Premieres in 2022

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions
Secret Invasion

Stars: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman

Nick Fury (Jackson) reunites with the Skrull Talos (Mendelsohn) "showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years." Ben-Adir will reportedly play a villain, while Colman's potential role is unknown. 

Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Armor Wars

Stars: Don Cheadle 

In a series based on a classic Marvel comic, James Rhodes (Cheadle) must confront one of Tony Stark's greatest fears when Stark tech falls into the wrong hands. 

Now filming

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Ironheart

Stars: Dominique Thorne 

Thorne plays Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. 

Coming soon

 

Disney+
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Stars: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily Van Camp, Daniel Bruhl, Erin Kellyman, Wyatt Russellet

Set: A few months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when Steve Rogers handed over the Captain America shield to Sam Wilson

Sam (Mackie) and Bucky (Stan) wrestle with the legacy of Captain America and the concept of a Black man becoming the iconic hero after Sam's decision to hand over the shield to a museum goes awry. 

Premiered March 19, 2021

Disney+
WandaVision

Stars: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park

Set: A few days to a few weeks after the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, when the population was restored in the Blip

Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) lives with her husband Vision (Bettany) in a picturesque suburb, but nothing is quite as it seems. WandaVision leads directly into Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, and Parris will return as Monica in Captain Marvel 2.

Premiered January 15, 2021

Trending Stories

1

Katie Holmes Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics For Suri's 15th Birthday

2

Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Drunk DM and Her Reaction Is Perfect

3

Watch Maci Bookout’s Heated Conversation With Ryan Edwards' Parents

4

Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Pens Emotional Tribute on Death Anniversary

5

Luke Bryan's Wife Addresses American Idol Fight Rumor