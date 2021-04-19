14 Summer Grooming Essentials You Need to Try Before Your Next Beach Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Now that we can finally step outside without layers of long-sleeve clothes, it's time to start showing some skin! And if you're not ready to face the reality of what was beneath all of those layers, it's ok! But, if you're looking to rock a mini skirt or a new bathing suit, you're probably looking for the latest and greatest products to help your skin feel baby soft.
Since we're on this journey with you, we've rounded up 14 of our must-have grooming products to help you feel and look your best. From best-selling razors and at-home wax kits to nourishing body lotion and tanning products, we've got you covered!
See below for our complete guide to summer grooming!
The Razor Kit
Now that you can ditch your long pants, it's time to show off those legs! But first, you're going to need to give them a proper shave with Athena Club's Razor Kit! The kit includes two five-blade cartridges, one ergonomic razor handle and one magnetic hook for easy storage.
Bali Body 1 Hour Express Tan
We love Bali Body for all things tanning! Their 1-Hour Express Tan allows you to achieve a streak-free, dark yet natural tan in just one hour. Plus, the formula is lightweight and fast drying!
Kolua Wax Digital Wax Warmer Machine
If you can't get a professional bikini wax, this at-home kit is a great alternative! It comes with a digital blush pink-colored wax warmer, four bags of hard wax beads, pre-wax oil and post-wax oil, 10 large and 10 brow applicators and a guide.
Truly Coco Cloud Luxury Shave Butter
Truly's Coco Cloud Luxury Shave Butter is another must for ensuring silky smooth legs! Featuring a blend of vanilla, coconut milk, organic shea butter and vitamin E, this shave butter offers protection against razor burn, irritation, cuts and ingrown hairs.
Illuminaughty Body Scrub
The key to getting swimsuit-ready skin is to exfoliate your skin regularly! Anese's vegan Illuminaughty Body Scrub features a nourishing blend of ingredients like organic virgin coconut oil to help reveal smoother, glowing skin.
Hollywood Browzer Dermaplaning Tool for Face
We suggest buying a few of these non-irritating dermaplanning tools to keep on hand this summer! They will help shape your eyebrows and remove unwanted hair on your body and face.
Herbivore Botanicals After Sun Body Mist
After a full day out in the sun, you skin is going to need some major TLC! Packed with aloe vera, cooling mint and therapeutic lavender, this mist will help nourish skin and reduce redness.
Tend Skin Solution
For anyone who suffers from ingrown hairs or razor burns and bumps, Tend Skin will become your BFF this summer! Just apply after hair removal to reduce redness and bumps. This product has literally changed our lives!
Mane Club Hair Mask Packet
When you spend a lot of time in the sun, pool and ocean, your hair will start to suffer without proper care. To help maintain hydrated, healthy hair, use one of the Mane Club's hair masks on a regular basis.
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin
We love CeraVe's products so much, especially their ultra-hydrating moisturizing lotion! This lotion will help repair and maintain skin barriers while providing 24-hour hydration, which will be much needed come summertime.
Truly Anti-Cellulite Body Mask
We all have dimples and cellulite! But, if you're looking to smooth and firm certain areas, try Truly's Anti-Cellulite Body Mask! It targets cellulite, improves skin tone, stimulates circulation and reduces the appearance of fatty deposits.
NCLA Hey, Sugar Exfoliating All Natural Body Scrub
Before you shave or apply your fake tan solution, make sure to exfoliate to guarantee the best results! With exfoliating sugar crystals, nourishing shea butter and rich cocoa butter, this coconut-scented scrub will help gently exfoliate to reveal smooth, nourished skin.
BAWDY Clay Butt Mask
Give your booty some TLC with this transformative butt mask! This mask will tighten and plump your booty thanks to ingredients like kaolin, montmorillonite, willow bark and sodium hyaluronate. And it's great for acne-prone skin!
C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing
Among its many benefits, this dry brush will help renew skin cells, reduce cellulite and give you a glow at the beach! It's no surprise dry brushing has been around for thousands of years.
