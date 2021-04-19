See Larsa Pippen’s Touching Tribute to Ex Scottie Pippen’s Late Son Antron

Following the heartbreaking news of former NBA star Scottie Pippen's oldest son, Antron Pippen passing away at the age of 33, his ex, Larsa Pippen paid tribute in a touching message to her Instagram story. In the post, she stated that he is "forever in our hearts."

Antron, born on December 29, 1987, was the only child shared between Scottie and ex-wife, Karen McCollum. After a courtship, the pair were married for two years (between 1998 and 1990.) In a series of tweets on April 19, Scottie made the devastating announcement that confirmed the shocking news of his son's passing.

In his announcement, he also disclosed that he had to say "goodbye" to his son the previous day.

"Some truths in life are hard to accept," Larsa wrote in the post. "Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always Rip Antron."