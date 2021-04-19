Tom Schwartz Says Jax Taylor Is in "Full Dad Mode" After Welcoming Son Cruz

Jax Taylor is one proud papa.

Jax's Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz couldn't help but share an update on how happy the new dad has been since the birth of son Cruz Michael Cauchi last week. "I can say that I've never seen Jax happier," Schwartz gushed exclusively on Monday, Apr. 19's episode of Daily Pop. "I think he's really found his calling."

Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright welcomed son Cruz on Apr. 12. "I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he's an absolute blessing from god," Taylor wrote on Instagram following the announcement. Both Taylor and Cartwright left Vanderpump Rules in Dec. 2020.

Schwartz has only seen photos of the baby but cooed that he's "so adorable" in this exclusive E! News interview. While Jax may be "in full dad mode," the founders of TomTom are ready to get tipsy with co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Victor Cruz to kick off Oscars week.