Suri CruiseScottie PippenOscarsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Celebrity Look-Alikes You Need to See to Believe

In honor of National Look-Alike Day on April 20, we're comparing all of the celebs that could pass for siblings in Hollywood.

By Tierney Bricker Apr 20, 2021 12:00 PMTags
CelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment
Watch: Carrie Underwood Loves That Reese Witherspoon Mix-Up

Ready to do some double takes? 

April 20 is National Look-Alike Day and we figured there was no better way to celebrate this very specific and niche holiday than by once again losing our minds over some celebrities that could pass as family members—hey, even Bryce Dallas Howard's famous dad, Ron Howard, once mistook Jessica Chastain was his daughter on a red carpet. 

Those two are far from the only Hollywood pair to be considered doppelgangers, just ask Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice. And a fan once mixed up Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood, while Isla Fisher once cut and pasted Amy Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card. Oh, and then there was that time Katy Perry decided to play into the uncanny resemblance between her and Zooey Deschanel.

photos
These Stars Are Related?!

So, let's put some stars side-by-side to see just how similar they look/manifest some new projects in which they could play siblings. We'll take a buddy comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood ASAP, please!

YouTube; Instagram
Emily Simpson & Khloe Kardashian

Talk about reality TV worlds colliding.

Some fans can't help but point out similarities between Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson and Keeping Up With the Kardashians veteran Khloe Kardashian.

"I can see a little resemblance," Simpson told E! News in March 2021. "I think it's an overall thing. She's very tall and she's very curvy. We're very voluptuous. I'm not trying to look like her. I'm just trying to look like the best version of myself." 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain & Bryce Dallas Howard

These stars both rock the red hair and, in this photo, a similar style.

And The Help co-stars look so alike that director Ron Howard mistook Chastain for his own daughter.

Chastain told AP the mishap took place at an Apple Store, explaining, "I was, like, walking by, I was like, 'Oh, that's Ron Howard.' And then my friend was with me (and) said he turned to someone, he goes, 'I think I just saw Bryce.' We look so much alike."

Bryce confirmed that the story was "legit" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying her dad "was, like, shook. He really was."

"At first he was like, 'You really look so much alike,' " she said. "And I mean, obviously, I'm incredibly flattered, so it's great."

 

Vera Anderson/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon & Carrie Underwood

Neither celeb was upset when a social media user thought Witherspoon was Underwood while eating at a barbecue place in Nashville last summer.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood," the Legally Blonde star tweeted, "You officially made my day."

The Grammy winner quickly responded, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!"

Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo & Noah Centineo

"He's way better-looking than I was," Ruffalo said on the Tonight Show in March 2019. "Are you kidding me? I wish I looked like that, I swear to God."

NBC
Hugh Grant & Seth Meyers

People have told me that we look alike," Meyers said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in June 2018. As Grant said, "I know."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Anne Hathaway & Amal Clooney

"I hope that I become half the woman she is," the actress said about George Clooney's wife, an international human rights lawyer, in an interview with Extra in 2015. "She's so accomplished and it's so thrilling to look at someone and be like, 'Wow. You really are making the world a better place.'"

Shutterstock
Daniel Radcliffe & Elijah Wood

Harry Potter and Frodo are well aware fans constantly confuse them, addressing their look-alike status in a joint interview with Empire magazine. 

"Though we are both short, pale, blue-eyed and brown-haired, I would say we don't actually look alike," Radcliffe said. "But the idea of us is exactly the same."

The Harry Potter star was once even asked to autograph a photo of Wood while in Japan, with the seeker not realizing he was not the Lord of the Rings lead.

"So the quickest way to deal with it was to just write, 'I am not Elijah Wood, signed Daniel Radcliffe' and then hope someone translated that for him later," Radcliffe explained.

Isla Fisher & Amy Adams

The actresses, who starred together in Nocturnal Animals, are aware of the comparison. In 2016, Fisher said on NBC's Today show that she once cut and pasted Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card.

Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock
Sharna Burgess & Gal Gadot

The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer looks similar to Wonder Woman herself!

Shutterstock
Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly

The Gossip Girl and Friday Night Lights actresses look so similar that they were cast as the leads in 2011's The Roommate, a Single White Female-esque horror flick.

Jim Spellman/WireImage, David Becker/Getty Images
Mychal Kendricks & Drake

The Philadelphia Eagles player lamented to TMZ Sports that "too many people" think he looks like the rapper. Let's just say, neither should worry about the comparison—hotness all around!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
Zach Galifianakis & Nick Offerman

The bearded stars look like legit twins!

Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Amber Valletta & Taylor Schilling

The actresses look like they were separated at birth

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage
Allen Leech & Niall Horan

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen pointed out the Downton Abbey actor's resemblance to the One Direction singer.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart & Jena Malone

The Twilight starlet and Hunger Games gal share dark locks and glowing skin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Seth Meyers & Nat Faxon

Double take! The SNL funnyman and Oscar-winner could be brothers (or cousins at the least!).

PacificCoastNews.com; Ben Pruchnie/WireImage
Rihanna & Rita Ora

The Barbadian beauty and British singer share a flare for fiery fashions.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Kyle Rover/Startraksphoto.com
Idina Menzel & Lea Michele

We can definitely see why Ryan Murphy hired Menzel to play the starlet's mother on Glee!

Getty Images
Chelsea Handler & Elizabeth Banks

These two get mistaken for each other all the time. Just ask them. "When we were at the White House correspondence dinner, we both went and Bill O'Reilly was talking to me and I said, 'I think you're confusing me with Elizabeth Banks,' because I wanted to get the f--k away from him," the comedian said when Banks stopped by Chelsea Lately.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Aaron Paul & Tom Felton

Whether it's magic or just coincidence, the Breaking Bad star looks a lot like this Harry Potter actor.

Getty Images
Miranda Kerr & Ksenija Lukich

The supermodel and TV host could pass for sisters.

Tama Herrick/ZUMAPress.com, Laura Farr/ZUMAPress.com
David Spade & Keith Urban

These doppelganger dudes rock a similar 'do.

Getty Images, FilmMagic
Ke$ha & Blake Lively

We'd believe it if the "Sleazy" songstress and Gossip Girl star revealed they were long-lost relatives.

John Shearer/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Javier Bardem & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Holy double take! These handsome actors certainly both have a sense of style.

AP Photo, Getty Images
Kyra Sedgwick & Amy Sedaris

Which is which? It's really hard to tell the difference between the Closer star and comedian.

John W. Ferguson/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Stephen Colbert & Bob Saget

Sense of humor? Check. Glasses? Check. Big smile? Check. Hit TV career? Check!

Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel & Katy Perry

The New Girl actress has been mistaken for the singer and Perry even played into their resemblance in her "Not the End of the World" music video, during which Deschanel accidentally gets abducted by aliens who mistake her for the American Idol judge.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images; AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Keira Knightley & Natalie Portman

In these photos, the super-talented actresses share a similar style.

Getty Images/WireImage
Russell Brand & Weird Al Yankovic

The long hair and grins are what really make these two look alike.

Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev & Victoria Justice

"Dude! You don't understand, I get this every single day," Justice told MTV News of her resemblance to The Vampire Diaries star. "Everyone always confuses me for her." 

photos
View More Photos From Celebrity Look-Alikes

Trending Stories

1

Wyatt Pike Drops Song "Friday Nights" After American Idol Exit

2

Katie Holmes Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics For Suri's 15th Birthday

3

Watch Maci Bookout’s Heated Conversation With Ryan Edwards' Parents

4

Mark Wahlberg Pays Tribute to Late Mom With Pic of Her With His 4 Kids

5
Exclusive

Dayna Kathan Is Leaving Vanderpump Rules