Celebrity Look-Alikes You Need to See to Believe

Jessica Chastain & Bryce Dallas Howard

These stars both rock the red hair and, in this photo, a similar style.

And The Help co-stars look so alike that director Ron Howard mistook Chastain for his own daughter.

Chastain told AP the mishap took place at an Apple Store, explaining, "I was, like, walking by, I was like, 'Oh, that's Ron Howard.' And then my friend was with me (and) said he turned to someone, he goes, 'I think I just saw Bryce.' We look so much alike."

Bryce confirmed that the story was "legit" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying her dad "was, like, shook. He really was."

"At first he was like, 'You really look so much alike,' " she said. "And I mean, obviously, I'm incredibly flattered, so it's great."