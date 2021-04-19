Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Share First Photos of Son Cruz's Face

Here's your first look at baby Cruz's adorable face!
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright took to Instagram on Monday, Apr. 19 to share the first photos of their newborn son Cruz Michael Cauchi's face and we must admit: the little one looks just like his dad.
"Happy one week to my little man Cruz, the amount of love we have for our son is unmeasurable," Jax wrote this morning. "I can't believe a week ago today you came into our lives and have changed us forever. Never has a man been more of a man until he has become a father in my opinion, fatherhood is the greatest thing to ever happen, you can't explain the feeling, it's like explaining water to some one who's never felt water. Cruz has brought me more joy in the last week than I could of possibly ever imagined. I promise I will use my fathers handbook and give you the best-childhood a boy could ask for. I am already so proud of you son... love Dad."
Brittany added her own sweet gallery of photos on Instagram today with the caption, "1 week with our sweet beautiful baby Cruz. I never could have imagined a love like this."
In the photos, the former Vanderpump Rules stars' first child looks adorable while sleeping in his parents' arms. The newborn is already sporting a full head of black hair, proving Cruz is definitely following in his dad's footsteps when it comes to his good looks.
In one of Brittany's sweet snapshots, Cruz is even flashing a precious smile for his mama. Too cute!
Jax and Brittany announced the birth of their baby boy on Apr. 13.
"Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible," Brittany shared on IG. "Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy & Baby are doing great!"
Shortly after sharing the big news, the couple revealed exclusive details to E! News about Brittany's 27-hour labor and the meaning behind Cruz's name.
"I was probably around five months pregnant when we finally decided on Cruz. Cruz means 'cross,' and coming from a religious family I thought that was amazing. I also, of course, think it's super cute and goes with Cauchi so perfectly," Brittany explained. "A lot of people don't realize that Cauchi is Jax's real last name. His late father's last name is Cauchi so of course we wanted to continue his legacy with our son and family. Michael is Jax's middle name and his uncle/godfather's name. As an added plus, Michael has always been my mom's favorite boy's name ever so she was so excited."