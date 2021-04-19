Kim Kardashian's New Photos of "Triplets" Chicago, True and Stormi Are Ridiculously Sweet

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Turns 3! See The Adorable Pics

Kim Kardashian is obsessed with her "triplets"!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram earlier this morning to share sweet snapshots of daughter Chicago West and her cousins True Thompson and Stormi Webster. The trio of tots are all three years old, with Khloe Kardashian's toddler True recently ringing in her third birthday on April 12.

"Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors," Khloe captioned on Instagram in honor of True's big birthday. "Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It's something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I've ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel."

While True may not be a "baby" anymore, Tu-Tu joins the ranks of her other two cousins, all also born in 2018. Kylie Jenner even treated Stormi to a Turks and Caicos "girls trip" birthday bash in Feb. So what do these toddler cousins have in common besides lavish bday parties?

Well, Kim calls the cousins "triplets" in a series of LOL-worthy pics!