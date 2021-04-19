Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Drunk DM and Her Reaction Is Perfect

Watch : Lizzo Talks Shooting Her Shot at Chris Evans

Lizzo is proving she's the real superhero after Chris Evans responded to her flirty DM.

A day after posting a TikTok video revealing the DM she sent to the 39-year-old Knives Out star, the 32-year-old singer shared a follow-up video to the platform celebrating the fact that Chris had indeed responded.

"No shame in a drunk DM [face-throwing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]," he sent Lizzo, according to the video she posted, which is below.

In the new video, Lizzo could be seen with her hand on her forehead as she slid her face down to unveil Chris' message and show that he currently follows her on Instagram. After the reveal, the "Truth Hurts" performer went into full-on rejoicing mode, which included her screaming and shaking in delight.

"BITCH," she simply captioned it.

Lizzo did not explain whether Chris said anything else, but his response appears to reference his infamous NSFW social media mishap from September 2020.