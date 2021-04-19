Kylie Jenner's Latest Photo of Stormi Webster Will Have You Asking, "Is That a Chicken?"

Stormi Webster has a brand new look.
On April 18, Kylie Jenner shared a pic of her 3-year-old daughter to Instagram, looking wildly different than is typical for the pint-sized fashionista. In lieu of a cute 'fit, Stormi rocked an adorable chicken costume—with a beak and everything—while she stared pensively at a bowl of cereal.
Kylie posed in the caption, "is that a chiiiiicken ?"
The makeup mogul's siblings couldn't get enough of the cuteness. Khloe Kardashian commented, "Kylie!!!!!! Get out of here," before following the comment up with, "I can't handle this!!!!!!!!!"
Kendall Jenner also gushed over the sweet photo, writing, "KYLIE!! stop i'm crying."
Kylie is no stranger to sharing sweet photos of her little one, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Last week, she shared an Instagram photo of her and Stormi cuddling on an outdoor couch, along with an infinity symbol in the caption. That pic got plenty of love, too, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou commenting, "my favorite girls."
As fans know, Kylie kept her pregnancy with Stormi out of the public eye, only confirming the news that she was indeed a mom after Stormi's birth in February 2018. However, last December, she shared a rare pic of her daughter at just one week old.
After announcing Stormi's arrival, Kylie took to Instagram to share why she kept her pregnancy hidden from fans, despite documenting many other parts of her life.
"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," she wrote. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
Now, Kylie is one happy mama hen to her little chick.