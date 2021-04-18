Lizzo Shares the Cheeky DM She Sent Chris Evans When She Was Feeling "Good as Hell"

Watch : Watch Lizzo Struggle to Remove Nipple Pastie in Painful Vid

Celebs, they're just like us... and can't help but lust after Chris Evans.

At least, that's exactly what Lizzo did recently. The Grammy winner, who has been a long-time fan of the Avengers: Endgame actor, decided to make the first move. After getting some liquid courage, she slid into Chris' DMs on Instagram.

Luckily for everyone, the "Juice" singer didn't keep the contents of her message private, as she shared a screenshot of the text she sent the Knives Out star in a TikTok video.

In her post, Lizzo displayed the DM she sent the 39-year-old actor, which consisted of three emojis: the wind blowing emoji, a woman playing basketball and one of a basketball. While she didn't explain her emojis of choice, many believe that was the 32-year-old singer's way of saying she was shooting her shot.

Even though her message was short and sweet, it was good as hell.