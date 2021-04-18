JLo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny Have an Adorable X-Files Reunion

The X-Files' Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny reunited over the weekend. See photos of their meeting as well as other adorable TV cast reunions that made our nostalgia-loving hearts swell.

Mulder and Scully forever!

On Sunday, April 18, Gillian Anderson posted on her Instagram page adorable selfies of herself with her dog and David Duchovny, who played her FBI partner and onscreen love interest on the '90s and early '00s sci-fi series The X-Files. The two, who portrayed one of the most popular TV couples of all time, also reprised their roles in a 1998 film adaptation and a two-season revival of the original show, which ended in 2018.

"Stella made a new friend today. @davidduchovny," Anderson wrote.

The actress won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her role of Agent Scully on the original X-Files series. She recently won her second Golden Globe for her supporting role of late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher of the United Kingdom on Netflix's The Crown. Anderson also stars in the British TV series Sex Education.

Last year, Duchovny, a four-time Emmy nominee who won Golden Globes for his roles on the shows The X-Files and Californication, starred in the movie reboot The Craft: Legacy. He recently began filming Judd Apatow's Netflix comedy film The Bubble. In addition, he recently published his fourth novel, Truly Like Lightning, and is developing a TV adaptation of the book, starring himself as the main character, a polygamist and former Hollywood stuntman.

photos
The X-Files Flashback! See Vintage Behind-the-Scenes Photos

See the stars' new pic and other TV cast reunions that made our nostalgia-loving hearts swell:

Instagram / Gillian Anderson
The X-Files

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny reunited (with her dog Stella) in April 2021. The two played Agents Mulder and Scully on The X-Files series in the '90s and '00s, a 1998 film adaptation and a two-season revival of the TV show between 2016 and 2018.

Karis Fagley
Survivor

Survivors ready for this reunion?! Parvati Shallow, Rob Cesternino, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Ozzy Lusth attend the Rob Has a Podcast 10-year anniversary and viewing party for Survivor's new season.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
The Office Ladies

The Office alums Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Kate Flannery pose for a photo at Thirst Project Gala benefit on September 28, 2019. 

Instagram / Shannen Doherty
Beverly Hills, 90210

Shannen DohertyJason PriestleyChristine Elise, Brian Austin GreenIan Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris hang out on the set of the 2019 reboot, BH90210.

Instagram / Michael Rosenbaum
Smallville

Tom WellingMichael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk reunited at the Fan Expo Dallas 2019 event.

Instagram / Danielle Fishel
Boy Meets World

Rider StrongWill Friedle and Ben Savage were bumping along with pregnant former co-star Danielle Fishel at the Fan Expo Dallas 2019 event.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
In Living Color

Tommy Davidson, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Kim Wayans and David Alan Grier reunite at the show's 25th anniversary event during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

 

 
Instagram
Saved by the Bell

Mark-Paul GosselaarMario LopezTiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley brought their spouses along for a quadruple dinner date in April 2019.

Instagram/Jennifer Garner
Alias

"A mini reunion in New York City—former castmates, favorite dinner dates, forever playmates. ♥️♥️♥️ Photographed by my favorite artist, @rainerarts," Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram of this pic with Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin. 

Instagram/Courteney Cox
Friends

"Saturday night with a friend," Courteney Cox captioned this pic of Monica and Phoebe back together, but Lisa Kudrow took a little issue. 

"I guess I would have looked at you if I could have OPENED MY EYES," she commented. She also posted her own selfie with the caption "My eyes! My eyes!"  

Jordin Althaus/ E!
Cougar Town

Courteney Cox guested on Busy Tonight for a little Cougar Town reunion, and Philipps took it even farther by doing a bit with the show's biggest fan and costars Christa Miller, Josh Hopkins, and Ian Gomez

Instagram
Buffy the Vampire Slayer

"Witches, demons, vampires, watchers, slayer, Gods, and Scoobies oh my!" Nicholas Brendon wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
That's So Raven

"Happiness is spontaneously running into old pals from my That's So Raven days!!! @anneliesevanderpol & @rondellsheridanoffical," Rose Abdoo shared on Instagram after meeting with Anneliese van der Pol and Rondell Sheridan

Twitter
Wonder Years

"I got to see these guys for lunch yesterday - it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing," Danica McKellar shared on Twitter. "And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree - *you guys* are like family... I mean, we DID grow up together, after all. #memories #TheWonderYears"

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for New York Magazine
Scrubs

Reunited and it feels so good! Donald Faison, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff and Ken Jenkins attend the Heineken Green Room during Vulture Festival presented by AT&T at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Coach
Game of Thrones

Hee's the story, of the Stark family...Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden came out to support Maisie Williams and her new play.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for UCLA Semel Institute
Friends

Friends' Monica and Phoebe reunite at the the UCLA Semel Institute's 2018 Open Mind Gala. Cast members from the hit show have reunited several times over the years.

 

 
Matt Sayles/Invision for Simone/AP Images
Community

Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs and Joel McHale come together at the star-studded grand opening of Simone in the arts district of Los Angeles. 

Instagram
Flavor of Love

You know what time it is! Exes Flavor Flav and Tiffany "New York" Pollard found themselves together again while filming an episode of Braxton Family Values

Twitter
Lost

In August 2018, Henry Ian Cusick and Sonya Walger, who played fan-favorite couple Desmond and Penny, reunited at the place where their characters first met. She posted on her Twitter page a photo of her and the actor standing together outside St. Andrew's Priory School in Honolulu, which was used to depict a monastery in Eddington, Scotland on the touching season four episode "The Constant."

Carell Augustus
Parenthood

The Braverman kids grow up so fast! Hayden Byerly, Xolo Mariduena and the Allen twins come together at GBK's Teen Choice Awards party at Dave & Busters in Hollywood. 

Instagram
The West Wing

Joshua Malina, who played Will Bailey on the NBC series, posted in July 2018 a photo on social media of him having dinner with friends, including fellow former co-stars Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman) and Janel Moloney (Donna Moss) and show creator Aaron Sorkin.

Instagram
Boy Meets World

Ben Savage attended former co-star Matthew Lawrence and Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke's engagement party in July 2018.

Instagram
Murphy Brown

The FYI gang's getting back together! Murphy Brown is returning to CBS in the 2018-2019 TV season and Candice Bergen marked their reunion on Instagram. "MURPHY BROWN...together again. Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time...," she wrote.

Instagram
Pretty Little Liars

Ezria lives on! Lucy Hale ran into Ian Harding in Chicago in March 2018.

Instagram
Parks and Recreation

Natalie Morales (Lucy), Billy Eichner (Craig Middlebrooks), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Aubrey Plaza and Paul Rudd (Bobby Newport) appear at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. in March 2018.

Instagram
Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse, Brant Daugherty, Ian Harding and more familiar faces have a reunion thanks to Manchester United. 

Instagram
ER

The cast of the later seasons of ER came together at John Stamos' house and took a picture with a piece of the show's set. "My #ER cast came to my house for a visit. We took a pic behind our old County General doors. (I keep everything) @goran_visnjic @lindacardellini @scottchristophergrimes #MauraTierney," he wrote on Instagram.

Twitter
Saved by the Bell

The former A.C. Slater and Zack Morris caught up over some football on the sidelines of a Los Angeles Chargers game. 

Instagram
Scrubs

Zach Braff joined Donald Faison and wife Cacie Cobb on her 40th birthday trip.

photos
View More Photos From TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

