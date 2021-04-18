Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Travis Barker Shares Naughty Birthday Tribute

"Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash!" Kim wrote on her Instagram page on Sunday, alongside throwback photos of the two. "The person on this planet I've known the longest! The person that will try any beauty treatment with me LOL about Kourt...There's NO ONE like you! You always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others ideals are and I admire that so much! You always stick up for what's right and have become the best therapist a girl could ask for! I love you too the end of time and beyond! Have the best birthday, you deserve it all!!!"

Other family members also paid tribute to Kourtney on her birthday, including mom Kris Jenner, who wrote on her own Instagram page, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kourtney @kourtneykardash!!!! I am beyond proud of the amazing woman you are... you are the most fabulous mommy, daughter, sister, friend, and auntie and you are an inspiration and such a beautiful source of love and support to all of us! Have the most magical day filled with all of the joy you deserve... I love you beyond measure and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. I love and adore you, Mommy."