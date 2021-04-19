Revisiting Amanda Seyfried's Stunning Red Carpet Style

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Dresses Baby in a Tux for 2021 Golden Globes

We're just days away from the 2021 Oscars, where Amanda Seyfried is a first-time nominee.

That's right, the 35-year-old Mank star received her first-ever Academy Award nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in the David Fincher film. "I won't be able to thank David enough for trusting me with this role and for the honor of reintroducing the world to the Marion Davies that I've come to know," Seyfried said in a statement after her Oscar nomination. "To get to study this brilliant, humble woman and help restore her legacy has been a true privilege."

In addition to seeing if Seyfried takes home the trophy, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the stylish star selects for her Oscars look. Over the years, Seyfried has become known for her fierce fashion choices. In fact, for her virtual appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes, Seyfried stunned in an Oscar de la Renta gown. "The flowers, the color, I've never worn anything like this and I feel it's perfectly suited for the South and the weather that we're experiencing," she told Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. "It's also really vibrant and fun, and we need it. I need it."