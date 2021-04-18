DMX's Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Rapper

DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom has penned a heartbreaking tribute to the late rapper, marking her first public comments about his death.
The popular hip-hop artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died at age 50 on April 9, days after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by 15 children, including his and Desiree's 4-year-old son, Exodus. On Saturday, April 17, she shared her first Instagram post since his death: A throwback photo of herself and DMX cozying up together.
"The first night we met and you held me close," she captioned the pic. "I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love...truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons...forever X."
Before Saturday, Desiree most recently shared on Instagram two videos on March 30. One showed herself and DMX sitting inside a vehicle with a friend and rocking out to The Jacksons 1980 song "The Place Hotel."
The other, taken in the same SUV, showed her and Exodus listening to Mark Morrison's 1996 hit "Return of the Mack."
"He's the best baby in the world," Desiree wrote in the post, "just fits right in with his mommy and daddy! We love u wubba."
Desiree and DMX got engaged in 2019.
She has occasionally shared sweet family photos and videos of herself with the rapper and their son on her Instagram page.
While Desiree did not officially comment publicly about her late fiancé's death until Saturday, she did pay tribute to the late rapper by getting a tattoo in his honor. Earlier this month, New York-based tattoo artist Krystal Kills posted on her Instagram page a photo of Desiree's forearm, now covered by a tattoo of the words "Dog Love"—the name of DMX's 2006 song, over a large "X"—his nickname.
"I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened," Krystal wrote in her post, which also included a photo of the couple. "Your light was unmatchable. [prayer emoji] @desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I'm glad I got to witness it."
She continued, "The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX. Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. [dove emoji][prayer emoji] You moved the world and left your mark...The city misses you. #doglove #dmx #ripdmx #ruffryders."